Man's body found floating in Buckeye canal

The Brief A man's body was found floating in a Buckeye canal near Southern and Wilson avenues on Sunday morning. His identity and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown. This is the second body found in a Maricopa County waterway over the weekend.



A man's body was found floating in a West Valley canal on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The person was found floating in the canal near Southern and Wilson Avenue in Buckeye at around 11:30 a.m. on June 7, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man's identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Big picture view:

This is the second man to have been discovered in a canal in Maricopa County this weekend. On June 6, Avondale Police pulled a man's body from a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.