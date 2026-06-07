Man's body found floating in Buckeye canal
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man's body was found floating in a West Valley canal on Sunday morning.
What we know:
The person was found floating in the canal near Southern and Wilson Avenue in Buckeye at around 11:30 a.m. on June 7, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Fire crews removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The man's identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
Big picture view:
This is the second man to have been discovered in a canal in Maricopa County this weekend. On June 6, Avondale Police pulled a man's body from a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office