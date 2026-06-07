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Man's body found floating in Buckeye canal

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 7, 2026 2:36 PM MST
Published June 7, 2026 2:36 PM MST

The Brief

    • A man's body was found floating in a Buckeye canal near Southern and Wilson avenues on Sunday morning.
    • His identity and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.
    • This is the second body found in a Maricopa County waterway over the weekend.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man's body was found floating in a West Valley canal on Sunday morning.

What we know:

The person was found floating in the canal near Southern and Wilson Avenue in Buckeye at around 11:30 a.m. on June 7, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews removed the man from the water and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The man's identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Big picture view:

This is the second man to have been discovered in a canal in Maricopa County this weekend. On June 6, Avondale Police pulled a man's body from a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeNews