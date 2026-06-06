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Body found in Avondale lake, police investigating

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 6, 2026 5:30 PM MST
Published June 6, 2026 5:30 PM MST

The Brief

    • Avondale Police discovered a man's body in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
    • The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man's body was found in an Avondale lake on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Avondale Police responded to reports of a dead person in the lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on June 6.

The man, who was only identified as an adult in his 30s, was confirmed dead by medical crews. 

What we don't know:

The man's name and events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time. 

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.

The Source: Avondale Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyAvondaleNews