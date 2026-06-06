Body found in Avondale lake, police investigating
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man's body was found in an Avondale lake on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Avondale Police responded to reports of a dead person in the lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on June 6.
The man, who was only identified as an adult in his 30s, was confirmed dead by medical crews.
What we don't know:
The man's name and events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Avondale Police Department