Body found in Avondale lake, police investigating

The Brief Avondale Police discovered a man's body in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.



A man's body was found in an Avondale lake on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Avondale Police responded to reports of a dead person in the lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on June 6.

The man, who was only identified as an adult in his 30s, was confirmed dead by medical crews.

What we don't know:

The man's name and events leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.