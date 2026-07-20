Prescott Valley storm causes downed traffic signals, trees

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A monsoon storm swept through Prescott Valley on July 20, bringing down trees and traffic signals while municipal crews worked to restore safety. Photo courtesy of Mark Jaynes

The Brief A monsoon storm swept through Prescott Valley on Monday night, causing downed traffic signals and fallen trees. Local officials have closed several roads and are urging residents to avoid affected areas and refrain from driving through flooded roadways. Town crews are actively working to clear debris and repair infrastructure as quickly and safely as possible.



Trees are in the roadways and traffic signals are down in Prescott Valley on Monday night as a monsoon storm rolls through.

What we know:

"Several roads across town are currently closed due to storm-related impacts. Traffic signals are down, and multiple fallen trees are obstructing roadways. Residents are urged to avoid affected areas and to never drive through flooded roadways," town officials said on July 20.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical says the flooding is near Roundup Drive between Viewpoint Drive and Robert Road, and the section of Prescott Valley north of Spouse and Roundup.

Town crews are working to fix these issues as quickly and safely as possible.

Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates on this story.

What you can do:

Here are some tips to stay safe during Arizona's stormy season.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.