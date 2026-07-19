Tucson downtown shooting: 10 critically injured after gunman opens fire

The Brief Ten people total, including a suspect, were critically injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Tucson. A Tucson Police officer shot the running suspect after officers gave several commands following gunfire in the 100 block of East Congress Street. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and Pima County Sheriff's Department have taken over the investigations into the mass casualty event.



Ten people are critically hurt following an overnight shooting in Tucson involving officers.

What we know:

Several officers patrolling the downtown district heard gunshots ring out in the 100 block of East Congress Street at around 2 a.m. on July 19.

A man was seen running from the area. After officers gave the suspect several commands, one officer fired at and shot the suspect. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Multiple individuals sustained gunshot trauma, primarily to their extremities," in the shooting. They were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The mayor of Tucson, Regina Romero, later released a statement confirming that nine people were shot.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. Ten people total, including the suspect, were critically injured.

"We're talking about downtown Tucson on a Saturday night," Frank Magos with the Tucson Police Department said. "It's very vibrant here, a very lively crowd. There's a lot of people in this area at that time, so it makes sense to have additional police officers in the area, so there were a number of patrol officers assigned to this district area who were present."

Mayor's Statement:

Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence. A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer. Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover.

As we all know too well, the impact resulting from this act of gun violence reaches beyond the scene and the victims. It affects all of us: family and friends, first responders, the witnesses, our entire community. We know these moments leave a lasting impression on us and our sense of safety.

Easy access to guns and Arizona’s weak gun safety laws have continued to put all of us at risk. From requiring universal background checks to extreme risk laws to funding violence prevention there is more lawmakers can and should do.

We all deserve to be safe in all public spaces, in our schools, in our homes, in our shopping malls, and in our places of worship.

For the victims, you have my prayers for healing and a speedy recovery. To the first responders, you have my gratitude. To our community, join us in taking action against gun violence and helping the victims and those affected by gun violence to heal.

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What they're saying:

What we don't know:

The suspect's and victims' identities were not released. The events leading up to the shooting and the current conditions of the victims are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

What's next:

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is handling the criminal investigation, while the Pima County Sheriff's Department will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Tucson Police will investigate where any policy violations took place.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.