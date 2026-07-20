Seen on TV: July 20

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Monday, July 20, 2026

Craft 64 Chandler

68 W. Buffalo St.

Chandler, AZ 85225

craft64.com

Bojangles

3765 S. Val Vista Drive

Gilbert, AZ 85297

https://www.bojangles.com/

Healthy Habit Health Foods

6029 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://hhhfoods.com/

Sky Zone

928 W. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://www.skyzone.com/phoenix-az/

Hope Women’s Center’s Petals & Prosecco

1640 E. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://www.hopewomenscenter.org/

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