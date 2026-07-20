Seen on TV: July 20
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Monday, July 20, 2026
Craft 64 Chandler
- 68 W. Buffalo St.
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- craft64.com
Bojangles
- 3765 S. Val Vista Drive
- Gilbert, AZ 85297
- https://www.bojangles.com/
Healthy Habit Health Foods
- 6029 N. 7th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85014
- https://hhhfoods.com/
Sky Zone
- 928 W. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://www.skyzone.com/phoenix-az/
Hope Women’s Center’s Petals & Prosecco
- 1640 E. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://www.hopewomenscenter.org/