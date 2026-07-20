Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: July 20

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated July 20, 2026 7:30 AM MST Published July 20, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, July 20, 2026

Craft 64 Chandler

Bojangles

Healthy Habit Health Foods

Sky Zone

Hope Women’s Center’s Petals & Prosecco

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews