Chandler Police shoot, kill armed suspect during foot chase in Tempe

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The Brief An aggravated assault suspect was shot and killed by a Chandler police officer in Tempe on Friday night. The shooting occurred after the suspect fled into an apartment complex and pulled out a firearm. The Mesa Police Department is leading an investigation into the use of force, and the suspect's identity is being withheld.



A wanted aggravated assault suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting with Chandler Police in Tempe on Friday night.

What we know:

The deadly confrontation happened just before 8 p.m. near Scottsdale Road and Cavalier Drive. Chandler Police detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Section were in Tempe with probable cause to arrest the suspect, who was wanted in connection to a violent crime that occurred in Chandler two weeks earlier.

When officers attempted to make the arrest, the suspect took off running into an apartment complex in the 800 block of McKellips Road. Police say the suspect pulled out a firearm during the foot pursuit, prompting an officer to open fire.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid until firefighters arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators confirmed a firearm was recovered near the suspect's body.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released pending notification of family members. Authorities didn't release any information about the violent crime earlier in July that sparked the investigation.

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Dig deeper:

No officers were injured during the incident, and police assured residents there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Mesa Police Department is leading the investigation into the use of force under the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team protocol, while Chandler Police will continue handling the initial aggravated assault investigation.

Map of the area where the fatal shooting occurred: