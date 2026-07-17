Woman killed in crash at Gilbert intersection

The Brief A woman was killed in a two-car crash on July 17 at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue. Police say the woman was found unresponsive inside one of the cars. She was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead. The other driver wasn't hurt.



A crash on July 17 at a Gilbert intersection left a driver dead.

What we know:

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue.

According to Gilbert police, an unresponsive woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles. She was pulled from the car by firefighters and pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle wasn't hurt.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of where the crash happened: