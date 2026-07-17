Arizona Cardinals executive suspended for violating NFL's gambling policy: report

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The Brief Arizona Cardinals executive Ryan Gold was suspended for allegedly violating the league's policy on gambling, according to a report by the Associated Press. Gold allegedly provided non-public information about the Cardinals' 2026 draft picks before they were announced. Gold is also accused of placing parlay bets on NFL and college games.



An executive with the Arizona Cardinals has reportedly been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

What we know:

Ryan Gold allegedly provided confidential information about the Cardinals' 2026 draft picks before they were announced, the Associated Press reported. Gold also allegedly placed parlay bets on NFL and college games.

The AP reports Gold is in his 13th season with the Cardinals. He was promoted as the team's director of college scouting in 2025. Before that, he served as an assistant director of college scouting and a college scouting coordinator.

What they're saying:

"The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information," the NFL said in a statement, via the AP. "Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness."

Arizona Cardinals statement

"The NFL’s policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated. We fully support the league’s decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season."