Seen on TV: July 17
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Friday, July 17, 2026
Curry Corner
- 4972 S. Power Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://www.instagram.com/currycornerarizona/
- https://www.currycorneraz.com/
FarmBox Arizona
- 3676 E. Chipman Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85040
- 480-582-0199
- https://www.instagram.com/farmbox_arizona/?hl=en
- https://www.farmboxarizona.com/
The Marciopa County Home & Landscape Show
- State Farm Stadium: 1 Cardinals Drive
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- 602-485-1691
- https://www.facebook.com/HomeShows
- https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/