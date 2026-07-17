Seen on TV: July 17

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Friday, July 17, 2026

Curry Corner

4972 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://www.instagram.com/currycornerarizona/

https://www.currycorneraz.com/

FarmBox Arizona

3676 E. Chipman Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85040

480-582-0199

https://www.instagram.com/farmbox_arizona/?hl=en

https://www.farmboxarizona.com/

The Marciopa County Home & Landscape Show

State Farm Stadium: 1 Cardinals Drive

Glendale, AZ 85305

602-485-1691

https://www.facebook.com/HomeShows

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/

Live-streamed video