Man dies after being shot at party inside north Phoenix home

The Brief A man was shot on July 16 during a party at a north Phoenix home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard. The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man is dead after a shooting broke out during a party inside a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. on July 16 near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police on the scene confirmed to FOX 10 that the man has died.

Police say a man died after he was shot on July 16 during a party at a home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened: