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Man dies after being shot at party inside north Phoenix home

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 16, 2026 8:39 AM MST Published July 16, 2026 7:53 AM MST
Deadly shooting at Phoenix short-term rental
Deadly shooting at Phoenix short-term rental

Deadly shooting at Phoenix short-term rental

Police are investigating a shooting at a party inside a home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard that left one person dead. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

The Brief

    • A man was shot on July 16 during a party at a north Phoenix home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard.
    • The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.
    • Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man is dead after a shooting broke out during a party inside a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. on July 16 near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police on the scene confirmed to FOX 10 that the man has died.

Police say a man died after he was shot on July 16 during a party at a home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews