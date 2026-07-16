Man dies after being shot at party inside north Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A man is dead after a shooting broke out during a party inside a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened at around 6 a.m. on July 16 near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard.
Phoenix police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Dig deeper:
Police on the scene confirmed to FOX 10 that the man has died.
Police say a man died after he was shot on July 16 during a party at a home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody or what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department