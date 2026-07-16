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Police investigating Peoria shooting that left woman dead

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 16, 2026 9:44 PM MST Published July 16, 2026 8:14 PM MST

The Brief

    • Police in Peoria are investigating a shooting.
    • The shooting reportedly happened near 69th Avenue and Olive.
    • "This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," police wrote.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police in Peoria say they are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of 69th Avenue and Olive. According to a spokesperson, officers responded to the scene after a man called 911 and admitted he shot his girlfriend.

Officials say the man surrendered to police at the scene. Afterwards, officer went inside the home, where they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim or the suspect.

What's next:

Investigators are still looking into what happened.

Area where the shooting happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Peoria Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaNews