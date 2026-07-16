Police release photos of victim, hooded suspect in Mesa murder

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The Brief Jerry Dietch, 47, was found dead in an alley near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive on May 12, 2025. Investigators have released a photo of a hooded suspect seen leaving the crime scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 480-644-2211.



More than a year after a man was found dead in a Mesa alleyway, police have released video showing an unknown hooded suspect.

The backstory:

On May 12, 2025, Jerry Dietch, 47, was found dead in an alley near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive.

According to Mesa police, Dietch's body showed "obvious signs of trauma" and it appeared that he was stabbed.

Jerry Dietch (Mesa PD)

Dig deeper:

Security video captured an unknown person leaving the area. The man was wearing a light-colored hoodie, and dark-colored pants and shoes.

(Mesa PD)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 480-644-2211. You can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of area where Dietch was found dead: