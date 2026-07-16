FBI investigating shots fired at Phoenix ICE building

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The Brief The FBI says someone fired gunshots outside a federal immigration building near downtown Phoenix on July 14. No one was hurt, but several rounds struck the outside of the building. The FBI asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



The FBI says they are investigating a shooting that happened at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to the FBI, at least one person fired shots on July 14 at the Enforcement and Removal Operations building near Central Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

No one was hurt, but several rounds struck the outside of the building.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Map of where the shooting happened: