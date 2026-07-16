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FBI investigating shots fired at Phoenix ICE building

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 16, 2026 12:06 PM MST Published July 16, 2026 11:16 AM MST
article

The FBI is investigating after gunshots were fired outside an ICE building near downtown Phoenix on July 14. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • The FBI says someone fired gunshots outside a federal immigration building near downtown Phoenix on July 14.
    • No one was hurt, but several rounds struck the outside of the building.
    • The FBI asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

PHOENIX - The FBI says they are investigating a shooting that happened at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix.

What we know:

According to the FBI, at least one person fired shots on July 14 at the Enforcement and Removal Operations building near Central Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

No one was hurt, but several rounds struck the outside of the building.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a July 16 news release from the FBI Phoenix, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Crime and Public SafetyImmigrationPhoenixNews