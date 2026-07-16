FBI investigating shots fired at Phoenix ICE building
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PHOENIX - The FBI says they are investigating a shooting that happened at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Phoenix.
What we know:
According to the FBI, at least one person fired shots on July 14 at the Enforcement and Removal Operations building near Central Avenue and Monte Vista Road.
No one was hurt, but several rounds struck the outside of the building.
What you can do:
The FBI is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a July 16 news release from the FBI Phoenix, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.