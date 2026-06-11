Eminent domain lawsuit filed by ASU; man accused in sex abuse case | Nightly Roundup

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From ASU filing an eminent domain lawsuit to take ownership of a historic house, to an employee reportedly removing a ballot scanner in Maricopa County, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Eminent domain lawsuit filed by Arizona State University

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2. Fireball, cigarettes used to spark alleged arson

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3. Factory worker accused in sex abuse case

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4. Teen mother-to-be, her unborn baby laid to rest

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5. Employee seen on video removing ballot scanner