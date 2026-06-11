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Eminent domain lawsuit filed by ASU; man accused in sex abuse case | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 11, 2026 6:46 PM MST
Published June 11, 2026 6:46 PM MST
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From ASU filing an eminent domain lawsuit to take ownership of a historic house, to an employee reportedly removing a ballot scanner in Maricopa County, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Eminent domain lawsuit filed by Arizona State University

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ASU files eminent domain lawsuit to take historic Phoenix home
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ASU files eminent domain lawsuit to take historic Phoenix home

ASU has filed an eminent domain lawsuit to take ownership of the historic Louis Emerson House to build a new medical school campus.

2. Fireball, cigarettes used to spark alleged arson

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Man allegedly used Fireball and cigarettes to burn down Phoenix apartment during eviction
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Man allegedly used Fireball and cigarettes to burn down Phoenix apartment during eviction

A Phoenix man is accused of multiple arsons after authorities say he set a series of fires at his apartment complex in retaliation for being evicted.

3. Factory worker accused in sex abuse case

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Phoenix factory worker accused of months-long sexual abuse, kidnapping
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Phoenix factory worker accused of months-long sexual abuse, kidnapping

A Phoenix factory employee is charged with felony sexual abuse and kidnapping after a coworker reported a campaign of severe workplace harassment. Graphic content warning - reader discretion advised.

4. Teen mother-to-be, her unborn baby laid to rest

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Teen mother-to-be laid to rest after domestic violence shooting in Buckeye
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Teen mother-to-be laid to rest after domestic violence shooting in Buckeye

A 16-year-old girl and her unborn child were buried after she was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. Her surviving best friend is speaking out on the tragedy.

5. Employee seen on video removing ballot scanner

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Video shows Maricopa County employee removing ballot scanner from 'secure' site
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Video shows Maricopa County employee removing ballot scanner from 'secure' site

A human resources report and security video detail how a Maricopa County Recorder's Office employee removed a scanner from a secure election center.

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