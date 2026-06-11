Eminent domain lawsuit filed by ASU; man accused in sex abuse case | Nightly Roundup

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From ASU filing an eminent domain lawsuit to take ownership of a historic house, to an employee reportedly removing a ballot scanner in Maricopa County, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Eminent domain lawsuit filed by Arizona State University
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ASU has filed an eminent domain lawsuit to take ownership of the historic Louis Emerson House to build a new medical school campus.
2. Fireball, cigarettes used to spark alleged arson
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A Phoenix man is accused of multiple arsons after authorities say he set a series of fires at his apartment complex in retaliation for being evicted.
3. Factory worker accused in sex abuse case
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A Phoenix factory employee is charged with felony sexual abuse and kidnapping after a coworker reported a campaign of severe workplace harassment. Graphic content warning - reader discretion advised.
4. Teen mother-to-be, her unborn baby laid to rest
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A 16-year-old girl and her unborn child were buried after she was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. Her surviving best friend is speaking out on the tragedy.
5. Employee seen on video removing ballot scanner
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A human resources report and security video detail how a Maricopa County Recorder's Office employee removed a scanner from a secure election center.