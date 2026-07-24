Father and son trek 5 hours without water after getting rental Jeep stuck in remote Arizona desert

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The Brief Mohave County Search and Rescue safely located a father and his 16-year-old son after their rented Jeep Wrangler became high-centered on a remote trail southeast of Lake Havasu City. The pair were stranded for five hours and completely ran out of drinking water before hiking through the red-hot desert on foot to catch enough cell service to call 911. Law enforcement officials are using the incident to urge off-roaders to never venture into remote wilderness corridors alone and to always carry extra survival supplies.



A father and son were safely rescued by Mohave County Search and Rescue on Wednesday afternoon after spending five hours stranded in a remote desert area without water southeast of Lake Havasu City.

What we know:

The 47-year-old man and his 16-year-old son had been exploring the backcountry in a rented Jeep Wrangler on July 22 when they turned off Standard Wash and became high-centered on a rugged trail near Screwbean Spring.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the pair quickly found themselves stuck in the unforgiving terrain. As five hours ticked by under the desert sun, their water supply ran out, forcing them to trek on foot across the harsh wilderness until they finally caught enough cell service to call 911 around 3 p.m. — when high temperatures peaked at a sweltering 114 degrees.

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Search and Rescue teams immediately launched a targeted location search along the trail system. Rescuers located the pair shortly after, provided them with emergency drinking water and safely brought them back to the established command post.

What they're saying:

Following the incident, sheriff's officials issued a warning to outdoor enthusiasts. "Travel in groups with multiple vehicles and bring plenty of extra supplies when recreating in the remote and rugged wilderness areas of Mohave County," authorities said.

A Nissan SUV sits stuck in deep desert sand on Gila River Indian Community land after a driver attempted an illegal off-road shortcut to bypass traffic. (Gila River Police Department)

Big picture view:

Zooming out, the rescue highlights a frustrating and potentially dangerous trend playing out across Arizona's desert corridors: impatient or misinformed drivers attempting off-road shortcuts, only to end up stranded in unforgiving terrain.

On July 23, the Gila River Police Department issued a stern warning after a driver got their Nissan SUV stuck trying to cut through open desert during a traffic delay. "When traffic is moving a little slower than expected, it may be tempting to take a shortcut — but you still must remain on designated state routes and roadways," Gila River police said. "Leaving the roadway to bypass traffic is a violation and may result in citations, vehicle seizure and increased safety risks."

Map of where dad and son got stranded: