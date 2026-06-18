Phoenix man survives harrowing SUV rollover on closed icy mountain pass in Colorado

The Brief A 58-year-old Phoenix man survived after his SUV rolled multiple times down a steep switchback near the summit of Imogene Pass in Colorado. The driver had unknowingly entered a section of the mountain pass that was officially closed due to ice, hitting a frozen patch and losing control of his car. Emergency crews responded to the scene, where the driver had managed to extricate himself from the wreckage and climb 150 feet back to the road.



A Phoenix man somehow walked away with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after his SUV rolled multiple times down a steep switchback near the summit of Colorado's rugged Imogene Pass.

What we know:

The harrowing incident triggered a rapid, multi-agency emergency response, highlighting the unpredictable and treacherous conditions that remain on high-altitude mountain passes early in the summer season. Officials later revealed the 58-year-old driver had unknowingly crossed into a section of the pass that was still officially closed to the public due to ice.

Timeline:

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to reports of the rollover at about 9:30 a.m. on June 18. Telluride Fire and EMS crews navigated the rugged mountain terrain, making contact with the driver around 10 a.m.

Rescuers found the driver, who was the car's only occupant, standing in the road. Authorities said the man managed to pull himself out of the wrecked SUV and hike about 150 feet up a small incline back to the road. Several bystanders, including two people with wilderness first-aid training, stayed with him until help arrived.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The wreckage of an SUV after it rolled multiple times off an icy switchback near the top of Imogene Pass. The driver, a 58-year-old Phoenix man, self-extricated from the vehicle. (Telluride Fire Protection District)

The driver told officials he had started his journey in neighboring Ouray County and drove over the pass into San Miguel County. As he negotiated a series of switchbacks just below the summit, his car hit an icy patch on the road, causing him to lose control and slide off the edge.

While Imogene Pass was open on the Ouray County side, the San Miguel County side had not yet opened for the season. The Ouray County Sheriff's Office noted that there was initially no signage indicating the closure status on the San Miguel side. After the crash, Ouray County officials placed warning signs at the top of the pass and corrected information on their county website to alert future drivers.

The Phoenix resident was transported by Telluride Fire to the Telluride Regional Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

What they're saying:

Authorities used the accident as a stark reminder of how quickly conditions can turn dangerous in the mountains, even for seasoned drivers.

"Our mountain passes can be some of the most challenging and dangerous in the United States," San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault said. "Even the most experienced off-roaders can find themselves in peril. The quick response of multiple agencies is another example of the effectiveness of our teamwork to keep our guests and citizens safe."

Telluride Fire District Chief John Bennett praised the emergency crews for their swift action in the harsh terrain.

"Our crews train for challenging emergency incidents like this one, and I’m proud of the job they did to safely and quickly get to the patient and provide care," Bennett said.

Search and Rescue crews were on standby during the rescue but were ultimately not dispatched to the scene. San Miguel County Sheriff's deputies are currently investigating the crash.

Dig deeper:

The incident comes just a week after another Valley resident required emergency assistance in the same area, when a Phoenix woman who got lost while hiking near Telluride was found wandering the dense forest after a two-hour search by county sheriffs.