Construction worker rescued after getting trapped at Phoenix TSMC plant

The Brief A construction worker was injured and became stranded between floors at the TSMC semiconductor manufacturing complex in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews from multiple regional departments used an onsite scissor lift to safely evacuate the worker, who was hospitalized in stable condition with an ankle injury.



A multi-agency emergency response rushed to the massive TSMC semiconductor manufacturing complex in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon after a construction worker was injured high up within the facility.

An aerial view shows the scale of the emergency response at the $165 billion TSMC Arizona plant on Thursday. (FOX 10)

What we know:

Technical rescue crews were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the expansive construction site near Dove Valley Road and 43rd Avenue. While initial reports indicated a complex technical rescue might be required at the sprawling $165 billion facility, firefighters were able to quickly reach and safely evacuate the worker using onsite equipment, turning a potentially intense operation into a swift medical transport.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews discovered that the construction worker was stranded between the second and third floors of the facility. Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson said that firefighters managed to reach the man by using an onsite scissor lift.

Peoria Fire-Medical and Daisy Mountain Fire vehicles stage on the dusty grounds of the TSMC semiconductor complex. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Ultimately, no specialized technical rescue maneuvers were needed. The worker was safely removed from the lift and immediately loaded into an awaiting ambulance. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with an ankle injury.

A Phoenix Fire Department rescue ambulance stands ready at TSMC Arizona on June 18, 2026. (Phoenix Fire Department)

The rescue call triggered a massive response from multiple Valley fire departments. Overhead, FOX10’s SkyFOX chopper captured a sea of emergency lights as numerous fire and medical vehicles filled the dusty construction grounds.

Dig deeper:

Officially known as TSMC Arizona, the complex represents the largest foreign direct investment in a greenfield project in U.S. history. Once completed, the massive north Phoenix hub will serve as the main U.S. production site for the world's most advanced microchips.