Highway samurai: Sword-swinging felon captured by Arizona State Troopers

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The Brief Arizona State Troopers responded to reports of a man swinging a samurai sword along State Route 69 in Mayer. Officers safely disarmed the suspect without incident and recovered the sword and its sheath at the scene. The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was booked for disorderly conduct involving weapons and an active warrant.



A convicted felon swinging a samurai sword alongside a Yavapai County highway was arrested after startled drivers alerted law enforcement, authorities said Friday.

The backstory:

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene along State Route 69 in Mayer after reports of a man "swinging" the traditional Japanese weapon near passing traffic on July 24.

When troopers arrived, they successfully contacted the suspect and found a full-sized samurai sword accompanied by a large sheath. The man was disarmed and taken into custody without further drama or injury.

Dig deeper:

Upon further investigation, troopers discovered the suspect was a convicted felon, legally prohibiting him from possessing dangerous weapons. He was booked into custody for disorderly conduct involving weapons, as well as an active, outstanding warrant.

What they're saying:

"Safety isn’t a movie stunt," troopers said after the arrest. "If you see something dangerous, call 911 and let trained professionals handle it."

Troopers added, "We can’t make this stuff up."

What we don't know:

State police did not release the suspect's name, and they did not say what charges he's facing on the previous warrant.

Map of where police found the sword-swinging suspect: