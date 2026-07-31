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Nancy Guthrie ransom notes released; Sword-swinging suspect caught | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 31, 2026 6:12 PM MST
Published July 31, 2026 6:12 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a real-time sting stopping a serial armed robbery suspect to a community rallying behind a local donut shop, here are your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, July 31, 2026.

1. Serial armed robbery suspect caught mid-crime, police say

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Chandler cops' real-time sting stops serial gunman during active armed robbery: PD
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Chandler cops' real-time sting stops serial gunman during active armed robbery: PD

Watch the moment detectives ambush a suspected armed robber in Chandler.

2. PCSD release ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff releases ransom notes sent to Tucson station
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Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff releases ransom notes sent to Tucson station

Six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home, sheriffs in Pima County have released two ransom notes that were sent to a Tucson area television station in the aftermath of her disappearance.

3. Man allegedly tortured teen girl inside Phoenix apartment

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Man forced 15-year-old into 'housewife' role, got her pregnant and tortured her inside Phoenix apartment: Cops
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Man forced 15-year-old into 'housewife' role, got her pregnant and tortured her inside Phoenix apartment: Cops

Court documents say David Ruvalcaba kept a minor trapped in his North Phoenix apartment for over a year before a horrific 12-hour torture session landed her in the hospital.

4. 'Highway samurai' suspect captured by DPS

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Highway samurai: Sword-swinging felon captured by Arizona State Troopers
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Highway samurai: Sword-swinging felon captured by Arizona State Troopers

Drivers on SR-69 got a wild surprise when a man began swinging a samurai sword along the highway. Arizona DPS stepped in to slice through the drama.

5. Community rallies for Scottsdale donut shop

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Community rallies to help struggling Scottsdale donut shop
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Community rallies to help struggling Scottsdale donut shop

Loyal regulars and new customers helped Scottsdale donut shop, The Local Donut, stay open after the owner asked for help online.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona heat warnings in effect this weekend
Arizona heat warnings in effect this weekend

Arizona heat warnings in effect this weekend

Make sure to take precautions against the hot Arizona sun this weekend as heat warnings are in effect over the next few days. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

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