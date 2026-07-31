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Phoenix driver crashes into tree stump, fence after apparent medical emergency, PD says

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published July 31, 2026 7:08 PM MST
Published July 31, 2026 7:08 PM MST
article

A man was taken to the hospital following a July 31, 2026, afternoon crash near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by FOX 10 Photographer Rick Davis)

The Brief

    • A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.
    • The vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree stump and fence.
    • Preliminary information indicates the driver is expected to survive and may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

PHOENIX - A man crashed his car into a tree stump and fence on Friday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What we know:

The July 31 solo crash happened around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road.

"The single vehicle for unknown reasons veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree stump and fence.  The adult male driver has been transported with life threatening injuries," said Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. "Preliminary information indicates the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to collision."

The driver is expected to survive his injuries. He was not identified.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by the Phoenix Police Department

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