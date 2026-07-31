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Child dies after falling from boat, struck by vessel at Lake Powell

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Coconino County
Published July 31, 2026 8:43 PM MST
Published July 31, 2026 8:43 PM MST
View of Gunsight Butte and Navajo Mountain form Alstrom Point in Lake Powell. article

View of Gunsight Butte and Navajo Mountain from Alstrom Point in Lake Powell. (NPS/Brent and Dawn Davis)

The Brief

    • A child died Thursday after falling from the bow of a moving boat and being struck by the vessel at Lake Powell.
    • First responders airlifted the victim to Page Hospital, where healthcare workers were unable to save the child due to the severity of the injuries.

PAGE, Ariz. - A tragic boating accident at Lake Powell claimed the life of a child Thursday afternoon after they fell overboard and were struck by the boat, authorities said.

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which occurred within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and prompted a swift multi-agency emergency response to save the young victim.

Timeline:

Deputies were dispatched to the lake around noon on July 30 following reports of a severe watercraft accident. According to initial investigators, the child fell from the bow of a moving boat while out on the water and was then struck by the same vessel.

National Park Service Rangers were the first to arrive on the scene, providing emergency medical care to the child before transporting them by water to Antelope Point Marina. There, rangers met with first responders from the City of Page Fire Department.

READ MORE: Man gets 18 years in prison for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death in Page

Intermountain Health Air Medical then airlifted the young patient from the marina to Page Hospital, where healthcare providers made desperate attempts to treat the severe injuries. Despite emergency medical efforts, the child passed away. 

What we don't know:

 Authorities have not released the identity, age or gender of the victim, and officials noted that no further information is currently available as the investigation remains active.

Map of where rangers met with Page firefighters:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Coconino CountyNews