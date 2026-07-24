Arizona heat wave: Temperatures reach 117 in Phoenix on Friday, a new record

The Brief Friday marked the beginning of a severe heat wave with temperatures expected to reach at least 115 degrees. The Salvation Army is experiencing a surge of families utilizing heat relief stations for water and cool shelter. Medical experts warn that half of all heat stroke deaths affect housed individuals, and extreme temperatures are causing rapid contact burns.



Friday set a new daily record high of 117 degrees in Phoenix, kicking off what the National Weather Service says will be a sweltering few days.

What they're saying:

"It's really hot, like a jalapeño," one Phoenix resident told Fox 10.

Another man added, "People say it's a dry heat so it's not that bad... but it is."

With extreme heat warnings in effect across Arizona, "It feels like a freaking oven out here," one woman said. Anywhere with air conditioning is the spot to be.

"We go to the Children's Museum or the library like every day," Phoenix resident Aislyn Nikpour said.

Finding relief:

The Salvation Army is seeing a large uptick in people—especially families—visiting its heat relief stations throughout Phoenix.

"Here, we'll give them water. They can come into our cooling station. They can get a meal, sandwiches that we give them, and they get a little kit that has a toothbrush, toothpaste so they can freshen up," said Salvation Army Major Joseph Cisneros. "We've giving out, every year, 175,000 to 200,000 bottles of water."

Medical dangers posed, docs warn

While unhoused people are some of the most vulnerable when it comes the heat, doctors say everyone is at risk.

"One mistake is to think that this impacts the homeless only," said Dr. Paul Pugsley, emergency department medical director at Valleywise Health. "While [the homeless] account for about 50% of those deaths from heat stroke in Phoenix and that we see in the hospital, that means there's 50% who are not homeless. So it really can affect anybody."

Arizona Burn Center says contact burns are also on the rise, particularly among people more prone to falling, like kids and the elderly.

"So a door handle or the upholstery inside of a hot car, anything that you can think of that has exposure to temperature and sunlight can get really, really hot," said Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center. "And oftentimes, it can cause a burn in just a fraction of a second."

What you can do:

While Arizonans are used to sweating it out, doctors say everyone has a limit. The Salvation Army says it's always looking for donations of bottled water or toiletries. You can drop them off at any of their heat relief stations.