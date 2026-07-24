FBI searching for wanted man with Arizona ties

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The Brief FBI officials say they are helping police in Washington with the search for 32-year-old Devariae Montrel Conley. They say Conley is wanted after he allegedly fled prior to sentencing. Investigators say the man has ties to Tucson.



Officials with the FBI say a man who is wanted out of Washington state has ties in Arizona.

What we know:

Per a statement posted to social media on July 24, officials are looking for 32-year-old Devariae Montrel Conley.

A "seeking information" poster for Conley states that the man also goes by a number of aliases, including "Trella," "Dominic," and "Domnic" ("Dominic" without one ‘i’).

Dig deeper:

FBI officials say they are helping police in Bellingham, Wash. in searching for Conley. Bellingham is located north of the Seattle area, and is about 22 miles away from the U.S. - Canadian border.

"Conley was arrested on April 20, 2020, for violent felony assault with domestic violence tag in Bellingham, Washington. In late February of 2023, Conley was convicted at trial in the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Whatcom County," read a portion of the poster.

Conley, investigators say, fled before he was sentenced, and was charged in 2023 of failing to appear in court, which led to a state warrant being issued for his arrest.

Why you should care:

FBI officials say Conley has ties to Tucson. They also say he has ties to the following cities:

Aurora, Colo.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Los Angeles

Puyallup, Wash.

Torrance, Calif.

Suspect Description:

Investigators say Conley is a Black man who is 5'5" tall, weighing 130lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Conley has tattoos of a cloud design and writing on his chest extending between both shoulders, writing on the inside of his lower left arm, and an image similar to or of the DC Shoes logo on his upper right arm," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

People with information can contact the Bellingham Police Department at (360) 778-8611, or contact the FBI's toll-free lipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)