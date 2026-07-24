Seen on TV: July 24

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Friday, July 24, 2026

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life to Open at Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org/experience/dorrance-dome

Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field

July 24-25

401 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/events/upcoming/upper-deck-golf

Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation

Essence Kitchen + Bar

1021 N. State Route 89, Ste. # 104

Chino Valley, AZ 86323

EssenceOfAZ.com

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 441-4750

https://www.instagram.com/eatupdrivein/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/EatUpDriveIn/

www.eatupdrivein.com

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.azcardinals.com/events/training-camp/

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth

July 23-26

Mortgage Matchup Center

201 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.instagram.com/ringling/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/Ringling/

https://www.ringling.com/

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