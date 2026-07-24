Seen on TV: July 24
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Friday, July 24, 2026
Julia Child: A Recipe for Life to Open at Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org/experience/dorrance-dome
Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field
- July 24-25
- 401 E. Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/events/upcoming/upper-deck-golf
Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation
Essence Kitchen + Bar
- 1021 N. State Route 89, Ste. # 104
- Chino Valley, AZ 86323
- EssenceOfAZ.com
Eat Up Drive In
- 4001 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- (602) 441-4750
- https://www.instagram.com/eatupdrivein/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/EatUpDriveIn/
- www.eatupdrivein.com
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
- State Farm Stadium
- 1 Cardinals Dr.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://www.azcardinals.com/events/training-camp/
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth
- July 23-26
- Mortgage Matchup Center
- 201 E. Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.instagram.com/ringling/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/Ringling/
- https://www.ringling.com/