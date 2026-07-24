Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: July 24

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated July 24, 2026 9:08 AM MST Published July 24, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, July 24, 2026

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life to Open at Arizona Science Center

Upper Deck Golf at Chase Field

Pappas Kids Schoolhouse Foundation

Essence Kitchen + Bar

Eat Up Drive In

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews