State Route 51 road closures to impact Phoenix drivers for weeks

The Brief Starting at 5 a.m. on July 27, northbound lanes on SR-51 between Highland and Camelback roads will be narrowed to two lanes for a seven-week repair project. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers utilize Interstate 17 or surface streets, such as 7th Street or 16th Street to avoid expected delays. The lane restrictions are part of an ongoing project to remove older asphalt and smooth out concrete pavement, which is projected to continue into the fall.



A new project is going to impact a lot of drivers starting Monday morning, especially for those traveling on State Route 51 or Interstate 17.

What we know:

Starting at 5 a.m., on July 27, the northbound lanes between Highland and Camelback will be narrowed to two lanes. The closure is expected to last seven weeks to repair 700 feet of damaged pavement and the freeway's drainage system. For the first four weeks, the two right lanes will close. After that, the left lanes will be closed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for major traffic in the area.

SR-51 road closures starting on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Dig deeper:

Drivers may notice an increase in weekend closures on the freeway. This closure is part of a larger project, where crews are working to remove older asphalt and using diamond grinding to smooth out the concrete.

This project is halfway through and will continue into the fall.

What you can do:

ADOT suggests that drivers use I-17 during peak travel times; they say this may lead to a higher volume of traffic and slower travel time.

Alternatively, drivers can use 7th Street or 16th Street surface roads.