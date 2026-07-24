Phoenix stabbing leaves man in extremely critical condition, suspect detained

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The Brief A man was stabbed on July 24 near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. The victim was hospitalized in extremely critical condition. Police say a suspect was detained.



A man is in extremely critical condition after being stabbed early Friday morning in Phoenix, and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

Just before 4:30 a.m. on July 24, Phoenix police say officers responded to an aggravated assault call near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with stab wounds. Firefighters also responded and took the man to a hospital.

Suspect in custody

What they're saying:

"Officers were directed to a hotel near the location of the victim where the suspect was located. The suspect was detained and as of this morning there are no other outstanding suspects," police said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the suspect and the victim.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

Local perspective:

Traffic on Indian School Road is restricted from 27th Avenue to Interstate 17 due to the investigation.

Map of where the stabbing happened: