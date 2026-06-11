Phoenix suspect dead, no officers hurt in shooting

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The Brief Phoenix police were involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday night. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene near 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. No officers were injured.



A suspect is dead and no officers were hurt on Thursday night after a shooting broke out in Phoenix.

What we know:

The June 11 shooting happened near 23rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road, the police department said.

"The suspect involved in the OIS was pronounced deceased on scene. No injuries to officers," police said.

What we don't know:

For now, there isn't any information about what led up to the shooting.

The suspect's name wasn't released.

Map of the area where the incident happened