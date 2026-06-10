Fleeing to Mexico: 5 arrested, 1 at large after savage attack on elderly man and daughter

The Brief Five people are in custody and a manhunt is underway for a 17-year-old suspect following a violent weekend home invasion in Chandler. An elderly homeowner suffered a broken skull and his disabled adult daughter was shot twice in the arms during the Saturday morning attack. An 18-year-old suspect was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, and three accomplices face charges for hindering prosecution.



Five people are in custody — including an 18-year-old arrested at the southern border — and a manhunt is underway for a teenage suspect following a brutal weekend home invasion that left an elderly Chandler man with a broken skull and his disabled daughter shot multiple times, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

Chandler police announced that Jesus S. Nunez, 18, and a 17-year-old accomplice were apprehended Sunday evening while attempting to flee into Mexico. Three more men were arrested Monday afternoon, accused of helping the suspects flee law enforcement after the violent attack, leaving one juvenile suspect still at large.

Left to right: Pete Canez, Anthony Rosas, Robert Rosas, Jesus Nunez. (Maricopa County)

Nunez is accused of eight felony counts related to aggravated armed robbery with a deadly weapon, auto theft, first-degree burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The backstory:

The violent saga began around 6 a.m. on June 6 when three armed intruders forced their way into a home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road. An elderly homeowner was severely pistol-whipped, sustaining a fractured skull, and his severely disabled adult daughter was shot twice in the arms.

Both victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

During their initial investigation, Chandler detectives linked the three primary suspects to a separate reported crime that occurred just a short distance away from the victims' home.

Using evidence from both scenes, investigators identified Nunez and two teenagers as the home invaders.

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By Sunday evening, multi-agency law enforcement intercepted Nunez and one of the juveniles at the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities are still actively working to locate and arrest the third primary suspect, who is 17 years old.

Three accomplices charged Monday

According to police records, the three men arrested on Monday afternoon face the following charges:

Robert Rosas: Charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Anthony Rosas: Charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, extreme DUI, probation violation and failure to pay fines.

Pete Canez: Charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

What they're saying:

Chandler Police Department Officer Marysol Green emphasized that these three men were not part of the initial, violent break-in.

Chandler police officers work an active crime scene near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road on June 6, 2026.

What we don't know:

The victims originally told officers they had no idea why their home was targeted. Police have not yet released a definitive motive or detailed the nature of the secondary crime scene.