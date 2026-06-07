Chandler home invasion leaves elderly man with broken skull, disabled daughter shot

The Brief Three armed intruders reportedly forced their way into a home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road on Saturday morning, leaving two residents hospitalized. An elderly homeowner suffered a fractured skull from being pistol-whipped, and his disabled daughter was shot twice in the arms. Chandler police are investigating but have not released details regarding the three suspects or a potential motive.



A violent Saturday morning home invasion in Chandler left an elderly man with a broken skull and his disabled adult daughter hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road. Three people who looked to be in their 20s forced their way through the back door of the home and demanded car keys, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of the criminal case who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A third person inside the residence managed to hide from the intruders and call 911, said that source.

Dig deeper:

During the confrontation, the intruders pistol-whipped and beat the elderly homeowner multiple times, causing a broken skull and severe lacerations. The intruders also targeted his daughter, a disabled woman in her 30s who weighs fewer than 90 pounds. She was shot twice, with bullets striking both of her arms. The source indicated that the intruders fired additional rounds at the woman that missed her body in an apparent attempt on her life.

Chandler police officers work an active crime scene near Country Club Drive and Elliot Road on June 6, 2026.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they remained as of June 7, said the source. Both the father and daughter are expected to survive their injuries, though both suffered brutal gashes and other severe trauma.

What we don't know:

The victims reportedly told police officers that they have no idea why their home was targeted.

Chandler police officer Marysol Green confirmed that officers were working an active scene on Saturday morning and that the investigation remained ongoing on Sunday. Chandler PD released no further details regarding the status of the investigation or the identities of the suspects.