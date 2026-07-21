United Airlines flight to Phoenix lands at Luke Air Force Base due to severe weather

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The Brief A United Airlines flight from Houston was diverted to Luke Air Force Base on July 20. Flight 2078 was scheduled to land in Phoenix, but severe weather forced the aircraft to land at Luke AFB. All passengers on board were taken by bus to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.



Monsoon storms on Monday night in the Valley forced a United Airlines flight to land at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale.

What we know:

Flight 2078 from Houston was diverted to Luke Air Force Base on July 20, a spokesperson for United Airlines told FOX 10.

After landing, the 154 passengers on board were taken by bus to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

United Airlines says the plane will be flown from Luke Air Force Base to Houston on Tuesday without any passengers.

United Airlines statement

What they're saying:

"Due to severe weather in the Phoenix area on Monday night, the crew of United flight 2078 from Houston to Phoenix elected to land at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona as the safest course of action. The crew worked with air traffic controllers and the flight landed uneventfully. We arranged for buses to take our customers to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

We're grateful for the support from the Air Force and our teams at Phoenix Sky Harbor for finding a solution for our customers on this flight."

Map of Luke Air Force Base: