Seen on TV: July 21

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Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Gila Bend, Superior, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
5
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Tonto Basin

Seen on TV: July 21

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published July 21, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Dirtbag's Sports Bar

Wildlife World Zoo 

Boutique Travel Advisors 

Pei Wei

Maricopa County Tabulation Center

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews