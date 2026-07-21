Seen on TV: July 21
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Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Dirtbag's Sports Bar
- 4801 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://www.instagram.com/dirtbags_phoenix/?hl=en
- https://dirtbagsphx.com/
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- (623) 935-9453
- https://www.instagram.com/wildlifeworldzoo/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/wildlifeworldzoo/
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/
Boutique Travel Advisors
- 7702 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., #30
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.instagram.com/boutiquetraveladvisors/
- https://www.facebook.com/travelbta/
- https://travelbta.com/
Pei Wei
- 9141 W. Glendale Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://www.instagram.com/peiweiasiankitchen/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/peiwei/
- https://www.peiwei.com/
Maricopa County Tabulation Center
- 510 S. 3rd Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- (602) 506-1511
- https://elections.maricopa.gov/