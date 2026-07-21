Seen on TV: July 21

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Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Dirtbag's Sports Bar

4801 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.instagram.com/dirtbags_phoenix/?hl=en

https://dirtbagsphx.com/

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

(623) 935-9453

https://www.instagram.com/wildlifeworldzoo/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/wildlifeworldzoo/

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Boutique Travel Advisors

7702 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., #30

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.instagram.com/boutiquetraveladvisors/

https://www.facebook.com/travelbta/

https://travelbta.com/

Pei Wei

9141 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.instagram.com/peiweiasiankitchen/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/peiwei/

https://www.peiwei.com/

Maricopa County Tabulation Center

510 S. 3rd Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

(602) 506-1511

https://elections.maricopa.gov/

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