Woman extricated from car following west Phoenix crash: FD

The Brief 3 people are in critical condition following a crash, according to Phoenix Fire. The crash happened at 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street. One of the three people had to be extricated from the car they were in.



Phoenxi Fire officials say three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash that happened overnight on June 11.

What we know:

Per a statement, fire crews were sent at 2:45 a.m. to the intersection of 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of a crash.

"On arrival, crews had two vehicles involved in a collision with a total of three patients," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement, Phoenix Police described the cars involved as a truck and a sedan.

Dig deeper:

The three people hurt in the crash have been identified as two adult men and one adult woman. Fire officials say the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle she was in.

All three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, per Phoenix Fire's statement.

In their statement, Phoenix Police said woman was the truck driver.

"Preliminary information suggests that the truck was westbound on Van Buren and crossed over to oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the sedan which had two people inside," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision."

Area where the crash happened