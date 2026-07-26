Seen on TV: July 26
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Sunday, July 26, 2026
Urban Fraîche
- 111 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://www.instagram.com/urbanfraiche_restaurant/
- https://www.urbanfraiche.com/
Cactus Flower Florists
- 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.instagram.com/cactusflowerflorists/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/cactusflower/
- https://www.cactusflower.com/
World Hip Hop Competition
- Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
- 8000 S. Arizona Grand E.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- https://www.instagram.com/arizonagrand/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaGrandResort/
- https://hiphopinternational.com/world-hip-hop-dance-championship/
- https://www.arizonagrandresort.com/