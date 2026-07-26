Seen on TV: July 26

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Sunday, July 26, 2026

Urban Fraîche

111 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://www.instagram.com/urbanfraiche_restaurant/

https://www.urbanfraiche.com/

Cactus Flower Florists

10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.instagram.com/cactusflowerflorists/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/cactusflower/

https://www.cactusflower.com/

World Hip Hop Competition

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

8000 S. Arizona Grand E.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.instagram.com/arizonagrand/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaGrandResort/

https://hiphopinternational.com/world-hip-hop-dance-championship/

https://www.arizonagrandresort.com/

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