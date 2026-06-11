Teen boys on electric scooters badly hurt after being struck by a car in Phoenix

The Brief Two teen boys are in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding electric scooters on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. near 16th Street and Indian School Road on June 11. The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.



Two teen boys are in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding their electric scooters in Phoenix on Thursday night.

What we know:

The June 11 crash happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m., the fire department said.

"Two male teenagers have been transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle riding their electric scooter," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. "The scene has been turned over to Phoenix PD for an investigation."

The Phoenix Police Department says the boys are 13 and 14, and their injuries aren't life-threatening.

"The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. Officers are completing their investigation," said Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police department.

Map of the area where the crash happened