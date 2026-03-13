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‘Homewrecker’ lawsuit: Kyrsten Sinema admits affair with bodyguard, seeks dismissal

By
Published  March 13, 2026 5:32pm MST
Kyrsten Sinema
FOX 10 Phoenix
Sinema acknowledges affair with bodyguard

Sinema acknowledges affair with bodyguard

Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has acknowledged having an affair with her personal bodyguard in response to a "homewrecker" lawsuit filed against her, and she's filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.

The Brief

    • Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema admitted to a romantic relationship with her bodyguard in a court filing.
    • Sinema is seeking to dismiss a "homewrecker" lawsuit filed by the bodyguard's ex-wife in North Carolina.
    • The former senator argues the case should be tossed because the relationship did not take place in North Carolina.

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has acknowledged having an affair with her personal bodyguard in response to a "homewrecker lawsuit" filed against her.

Sinema has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. 

A woman in North Carolina sued Sinema last fall under a state law called "alienation of affection." The law allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering with or destroying their marriage.

Related

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema facing lawsuit over alleged affair with bodyguard
article

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema facing lawsuit over alleged affair with bodyguard

A North Carolina woman is suing former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for more than $25,000, alleging Sinema’s affair with the woman's husband destroyed their 14-year marriage under the state’s "alienation of affection" law.

Heather Ammel says Sinema dated her ex-husband, Matthew Ammel, while the former couple was married. 

In her court filing, Sinema says the lawsuit should be tossed out because she says their relationship occurred exclusively outside of North Carolina.

She says her romantic relationship with Matthew Ammel began in May 2024, about five months before he separated from his wife.

The Source: U.S. District Court Middle District of North Carolina paperwork and previous FOX 10 reporting

Kyrsten SinemaArizona PoliticsNewsPhoenixNorth Carolina