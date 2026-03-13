‘Homewrecker’ lawsuit: Kyrsten Sinema admits affair with bodyguard, seeks dismissal
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has acknowledged having an affair with her personal bodyguard in response to a "homewrecker lawsuit" filed against her.
Sinema has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
A woman in North Carolina sued Sinema last fall under a state law called "alienation of affection." The law allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering with or destroying their marriage.
Heather Ammel says Sinema dated her ex-husband, Matthew Ammel, while the former couple was married.
In her court filing, Sinema says the lawsuit should be tossed out because she says their relationship occurred exclusively outside of North Carolina.
She says her romantic relationship with Matthew Ammel began in May 2024, about five months before he separated from his wife.
The Source: U.S. District Court Middle District of North Carolina paperwork and previous FOX 10 reporting