‘Homewrecker’ lawsuit: Kyrsten Sinema admits affair with bodyguard, seeks dismissal

The Brief Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema admitted to a romantic relationship with her bodyguard in a court filing. Sinema is seeking to dismiss a "homewrecker" lawsuit filed by the bodyguard's ex-wife in North Carolina. The former senator argues the case should be tossed because the relationship did not take place in North Carolina.



Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has acknowledged having an affair with her personal bodyguard in response to a "homewrecker lawsuit" filed against her.

Sinema has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.

A woman in North Carolina sued Sinema last fall under a state law called "alienation of affection." The law allows a spouse to sue a third party for interfering with or destroying their marriage.

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Heather Ammel says Sinema dated her ex-husband, Matthew Ammel, while the former couple was married.

In her court filing, Sinema says the lawsuit should be tossed out because she says their relationship occurred exclusively outside of North Carolina.

She says her romantic relationship with Matthew Ammel began in May 2024, about five months before he separated from his wife.