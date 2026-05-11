Seen on TV: May 11
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Monday, May 11, 2026
Pleasant Harbor Water Park
- 40202 N. 87th Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- https://pleasantharborwaterpark.com/
Free A/C unit giveaway for veterans
Cranberry Hills Deli
- 3003 N Central Ave #118
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://cranberryhillsdeli.com/
Refine Studios
- 13802 N 32nd St Unit 16
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- https://www.byrefine.co/
EJ’s Auction
- 5880 W. Bell Road
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- www.ejsauction.com
Peter Piper Pizza
- 3945 E. Thomas Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- https://www.peterpiperpizza.com