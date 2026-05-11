Seen on TV: May 11

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Monday, May 11, 2026

Pleasant Harbor Water Park

40202 N. 87th Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85383

https://pleasantharborwaterpark.com/

Free A/C unit giveaway for veterans

Cranberry Hills Deli

3003 N Central Ave #118

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://cranberryhillsdeli.com/

Refine Studios

13802 N 32nd St Unit 16

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://www.byrefine.co/

EJ’s Auction

5880 W. Bell Road

Glendale, AZ 85308

www.ejsauction.com

Peter Piper Pizza

3945 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.peterpiperpizza.com

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