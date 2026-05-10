'America 250' road trips; Savannah Guthrie's emotional Mother's Day tribute | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promotes "America 250" road trips; Savannah Guthrie pleads for information on missing 84-year-old mom on Mother's Day in emotional post; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 10, 2026.
1. Savannah Guthrie renews call for help for missing mom, Nancy, on Mother's Day
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Savannah Guthrie issued a plea on Mother’s Day for information regarding her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since late January.
2. Parents detained after taking newborn that triggered Amber Alert
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Two parents were detained in Mohave County after allegedly taking their five-day-old son from a Phoenix clinic without medical clearance.
3. Road trip cost questions
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U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is promoting a 50-state documentary series to encourage summer road trips for America’s 250th celebration.
4. Wrong-way crash sends multiple to hospital
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Six people were hospitalized Saturday night following a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash on Loop 101 near Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
5. Hantavirus: Cruise-goers return home, Americans sent to quarantine
Dozens of cruise-goers affected by the Hantavirus outbreak are being flown home to their countries after docking in the Canary Islands. More than a dozen Americans onboard are now heading to the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, Nebraska. FOX's CB Cotton has the latest on evacuations and what is expected in the upcoming weeks for those affected.
A look at your weather for the upcoming week
Sunday reached a high of 106, with high pollution advisories for southwest Arizona. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we can see temperatures of up to 109 degrees in the Valley this week.
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