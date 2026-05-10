'America 250' road trips; Savannah Guthrie's emotional Mother's Day tribute | Nightly Roundup

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U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promotes "America 250" road trips; Savannah Guthrie pleads for information on missing 84-year-old mom on Mother's Day in emotional post; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 10, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie renews call for help for missing mom, Nancy, on Mother's Day

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2. Parents detained after taking newborn that triggered Amber Alert

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3. Road trip cost questions

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4. Wrong-way crash sends multiple to hospital

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5. Hantavirus: Cruise-goers return home, Americans sent to quarantine

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