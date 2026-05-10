Parents detained after 5-day-old son taken from Phoenix clinic

The Brief Two parents were detained in Mohave County after allegedly taking their five-day-old son from a Phoenix clinic without medical clearance. The newborn, Ollie Olson, was considered to be under critical care, which triggered a statewide Amber Alert when he was removed from the facility. Authorities are continuing their criminal investigation.



Two parents were accused of taking their 5-day-old son from a clinic in Phoenix on May 9 before doctors say he was medically cleared. The case triggered an Amber Alert across Arizona, before the newborn was found safe, and the parents were detained in Mohave County.

What we know:

Phoenix police say Ollie Olson, now 6 days old, was still under critical care when investigators say his parents, Tyler Olson and Asia Wilson, left the hospital with him, sparking the Amber Alert. The medical facility cares for newborns withdrawing from drugs exposed in the womb.

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Police say the parents left with their newborn son in a dark-colored Jeep from a clinic on 30th Street and McDowell Saturday morning. By the evening, authorities located the family in Mohave County, where both parents were detained, and the infant was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Timothy Turner, a consultant and former Department of Child Services investigator of 20 years, says investigators likely viewed the newborn as safe while in the hospital’s care. However, once the baby left before being medically cleared, authorities treated it as a child safety emergency, triggering the Amber Alert.

He said hospitals can move to keep a newborn from leaving with parents if there are signs the baby may be in danger, including possible drug exposure, neglect, or other serious medical concerns.

"I've worked numerous hospital cases over the course of my career, and there have been a lot of times where a parent did not agree," Turner said. "A parent wanted a second opinion, a parent wanted something, and parents have the right to do that. That's within their scope of what they can do. But if it looks suspicious, if it in any way looks strange or wonky, the hospital's going to be on the side of caution and not allow these parents to take the child."

(DPS)

In a statement to FOX 10, Hushabye Nursey said:

"Thank you for reaching out. Due to medical privacy laws, we are unable to confirm or deny whether any individual has received services at Hushabye Nursery. Our team has been cooperating fully with local authorities, and any additional questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Phoenix Police Department."

What's next:

The incident is under criminal investigation.

FOX 10 reached out to Phoenix police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s office for more details about the detainment of Tyler and Asia Olson, but so far, we have not heard back. We’re also still working to learn more about Ollie’s condition.