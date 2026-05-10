Trump administration's 'Great American Road Trip' push sparks debate amid high gas prices

The Brief U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is promoting a 50-state documentary series to encourage summer road trips for America’s 250th celebration. Rising gas prices, fueled by the war in Iran, are causing some travelers to cancel plans as Maricopa County averages reach $4.94 per gallon. Despite high costs, the U.S. Travel Association predicts national travel spending will reach a record $1.37 trillion.



A new controversy is brewing for the Trump administration as the U.S. Department of Transportation releases a new "Great American Road Trip" series featuring Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy.

What we know:

The administration is promoting the series, which features popular travel routes and historic landmarks, as gas prices continue to rise due to the war in Iran.

Duffy is encouraging families to travel this summer to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, but many are questioning if the reality-show-style documentary is tone-deaf given the current economic climate.

By the numbers:

At a Circle K on Washington Street and 16th Street, gas prices are $4.65 for cash customers and $4.75 for those using a credit card. While these prices are roughly 20 to 30 cents cheaper than the average, costs remain high across the region. According to AAA, the average gas price in Maricopa County is approximately $4.94.

The average price in Arizona is $4.81, which remains significantly higher than the national average of $4.52. One year ago, the average price in Arizona was $3.29, representing a $1.52 increase over the last 12 months.

Local perspective:

The high costs are already impacting consumer behavior.

"I had plans on going back to Missouri to see my kids and my sister and brother, but I had to change that really quick," said gas station customer Debra Brown. "I couldn’t go. I couldn’t afford it now."

The other side:

Other travelers, including visitors from Oklahoma, indicated they are not changing their plans yet unless prices continue to climb.

Big picture view:

Despite individual concerns, the U.S. Travel Association reports that travel spending is projected to hit a record $1.37 trillion.

Travelers are also facing higher costs at the airport. According to the travel tracking website Kayak, the average flight ticket is now $365. This marks a $75 increase from January, when the average ticket price was $290.