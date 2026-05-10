Nancy Guthrie: Savannah makes emotional Mother's Day plea for missing mom
TUCSON, Ariz. - Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of Nancy Guthrie and host of the "Today" show, is renewing a call for help to locate her missing 84-year-old mom.
What we know:
The post, shared on Instagram, was a tribute to her mom on Mother's Day, as it nears 100 days since her disappearance earlier this year.
"mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.
We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.
Please keep praying.
Bring her home."
The post features images and videos of Nancy and the family. Savannah urged anyone who may know something regarding her mom's disappearance to call the FBI.
The backstory:
Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.
Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)
On May 9, when questioned if the sheriff's department is closer to finding Nancy Guthrie, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News,"We are."
What you can do:
Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.
Nancy Guthrie
Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen:
The Source: This information was gathered from Savannah Guthrie's social media and previous FOX 10 reports.