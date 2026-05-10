6 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on Loop 101

The Brief Six people were hospitalized Saturday night following a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash on Loop 101 near Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. The driver of a sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Investigators have not yet released the identities of those involved.



Six people are hospitalized following a wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 101 Saturday night.

What we know:

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash near Chaparral Road in Scottsdale just after 11 p.m. on May 9.

Officials said the driver of a black sedan was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 101 before a collision with two other cars.

Six people were taken to a nearby hospital, including one with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Details of the collision and the extent of the other injuries were not made known. The cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not been released.

Map of the area: