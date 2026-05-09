Amber Alert canceled for 5-day-old boy in Phoenix

The Brief An Amber Alert was canceled after it was issued for a 5-day-old, five-pound infant last seen in Phoenix.



An Amber Alert was canceled after being briefly issued for a 5-day-old baby out of Phoenix, who was believed to be in danger.

What we know:

Phoenix Police were searching for Ollie Olson, a 5-day-old infant, described as a white male, weighing five pounds and standing at 18 inches tall. The baby was reported missing on May 9 and was last seen swaddled in a blue blanket near N. 30th St. and East McDowell Road.

Officials say the baby was with his father, Tyler Olson and his mother, Asia Wilson in a dark-colored 2003 Jeep Liberty with Oregon license plate number 041HYB.

In a statement from the Phoenix Police Department, officers had responded to a medical clinic at 11:15 a.m. on May 9 due to the child being taken by his parents without being medically cleared.

"The child was under critical care at the time the parents left the facility with Ollie," the department said.

Ollie was located in Mohave County with his mother and father. Both of them were detained.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what condition the child is in and if the parents will face any charges.

What's next:

"Phoenix Police Detectives are working with law enforcement at this location to continue the ongoing criminal investigation," police said.