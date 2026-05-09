Missing 5-day-old triggers Amber Alert; extreme heat triggers Mother's Day warning | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Amber Alert canceled minutes after being issued for 5-day-old boy; Arrests made in a string of shootings and violence in Scottsdale; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 9, 2026.
1. Missing infant triggers Amber Alert in Phoenix
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An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-day-old Ollie Olson, a five-pound infant last seen Saturday swaddled in a blue blanket near 30th St. and East McDowell Road.
2. 5 arrested following string of violence at Circle K, nearby areas in Scottsdale
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Five men have been arrested following a series of shootings and a police-involved shooting in Scottsdale that began early Wednesday near Camelback and Miller Roads.
3. 32-year-old suspect accused of killing man inside Phoenix home
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Phoenix Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a deadly altercation inside a home near 24th Street and Oak Street.
4. Police seeks tips in deadly hit-and-run crash
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A search is underway for a driver who fatally struck a 79-year-old woman on April 21 near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road before fleeing the scene.
5. Heat relief centers open amid extreme heat warning
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The Valley reached triple-digit temperatures Saturday, triggering an extreme heat warning that begins Sunday for Mother’s Day.
A look at your weather for Mother's Day weekend
Triple-digit heat is back in the Valley, and so are extreme heat warnings! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the highs we can expect, and when those warnings are in effect.
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