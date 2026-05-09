Missing 5-day-old triggers Amber Alert; extreme heat triggers Mother's Day warning | Nightly Roundup

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Amber Alert canceled minutes after being issued for 5-day-old boy; Arrests made in a string of shootings and violence in Scottsdale; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 9, 2026.

1. Missing infant triggers Amber Alert in Phoenix

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2. 5 arrested following string of violence at Circle K, nearby areas in Scottsdale

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3. 32-year-old suspect accused of killing man inside Phoenix home

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4. Police seeks tips in deadly hit-and-run crash

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5. Heat relief centers open amid extreme heat warning

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A look at your weather for Mother's Day weekend

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