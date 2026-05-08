Arizona weather forecast: Triple digits return to the Valley

The Brief Triple digits are back in the Valley's forecast beginning Friday. This weekend it will get even warmer, with highs in the mid-100s on Mother's Day. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for the Valley early next week.



We are warming up through the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure begins to build over the southwest the next week. As it builds, the temperature pushes well above average and closer to record level.

Today and the Weekend:

On Friday, the forecast high will reach 102 degrees. This comes after hitting a high of 97 on Thursday. It will remain dry with some breezy conditions expected in the Valley, and around the rest of the state. Winds will be a touch breezy through Friday and Saturday before weakening on Sunday.

Toasty Mother's Day

The numbers continue to grow this weekend. The forecast high hits 104 on Saturday and 106 on Sunday. Mother's Day will start in the low 80s during the early morning, but climb to the triple digits for any afternoon plans.

As a result, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday from 10 a.m. to Monday at 8 p.m. Temperatures will rise enough to elevate the risk for heat-related illness if people don't plan for the warmth properly.

Looking Further Ahead:

The heat remains next week. The forecast high will continue above 100 through the next work week. Overnight low temperatures will also start to jump, with lows in the mid to upper 70s by next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)