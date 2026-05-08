Seen on TV: May 8
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Friday, May 8, 2026
Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://dbg.org/
NAU Commencement
Stamp Out Hunger Day
America's Antique Mall
- 2820 W. Dunlap Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85051
- https://www.americasantiquemall.com/phoenix
Cactus Flower Florists
- 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.cactusflower.com/