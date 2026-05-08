Seen on TV: May 8

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Friday, May 8, 2026

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://dbg.org/

NAU Commencement

Stamp Out Hunger Day

America's Antique Mall

2820 W. Dunlap Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85051

https://www.americasantiquemall.com/phoenix

Cactus Flower Florists

10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.cactusflower.com/

Live-streamed video