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Seen on TV: May 8

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Updated  May 8, 2026 7:54am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, May 8, 2026

Desert Botanical Garden

NAU Commencement

Stamp Out Hunger Day

America's Antique Mall

Cactus Flower Florists

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews