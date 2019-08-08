Facebook locks man's account, says Air Force photo violated guidelines
A North Carolina man says he is now in social media jail on Facebook after he tried to post an Air Force insignia as his cover photo.
Lawsuit: Deputy fired for not training woman due to faith
A former sheriff's deputy in North Carolina is suing over his firing, saying he lost his job because his religious beliefs prevented him from training a woman.
Laid off Charlotte father of 2 with MBA passing out resumes during rush hour
A Charlotte father of two is not letting a recent unforeseen job layoff get in the way of finding his next big opportunity and helping his family.