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from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Phoenix

By
Updated  March 13, 2026 8:52pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Large police presence in Phoenix

Large police presence in Phoenix

A police investigation is underway near 36th Avenue and Osborn in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that involved officers near 35th Avenue and Osborne Road on Friday night.

On Twitter, officials said no officers were injured.

No details about the suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Map of the area

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNewsPhoenix