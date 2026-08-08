Seen on TV: August 8
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, August 8, 2026
Applied Hearing Solutions
Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council
Over the Fire BBQ Supply
- 21443 N. 23rd Ave., Ste 2
- Phoenix, AZ 85027
- https://overthefirebbq.com/
Discover Arrowhead at Phoenix Children's
- 8 am. - 12 p.m.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital Arrowhead Campus
- 19007 N. 67th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-arrowhead-free-family-fun-discovery-day-at-phoenix-childrens
Growing Champions Fundraising Event
- 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 1634 W. Park View Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://www.facebook.com/events/1034937462788828