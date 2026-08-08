Seen on TV: August 8

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Saturday, August 8, 2026

Applied Hearing Solutions

Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

Over the Fire BBQ Supply

21443 N. 23rd Ave., Ste 2

Phoenix, AZ 85027

https://overthefirebbq.com/

Discover Arrowhead at Phoenix Children's

8 am. - 12 p.m.

Phoenix Children's Hospital Arrowhead Campus

19007 N. 67th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/discover-arrowhead-free-family-fun-discovery-day-at-phoenix-childrens

Growing Champions Fundraising Event

7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1634 W. Park View Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://www.facebook.com/events/1034937462788828

Live-streamed video