Litchfield Park murder suspect may have fled the country, police say

The Brief Avondale Police are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores, who investigators believe fled the country following the disappearance of his parents in Litchfield Park. Police announced that two sets of human remains were found buried in the family's backyard. Neighbors and former classmates expressed shock at the investigation, while authorities work to identify the bodies and perform autopsies.



Avondale Police say they are still searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores.

What we know:

Investigators believe he fled the country following the disappearances of his parents in Litchfield Park. Police announced that two sets of human remains were found buried in the family's backyard.

The home has been quiet all Friday, with the only police activity being a few police cars driving by.

Neighbors spoke about the family following the discovery. One neighbor said he did not know the family well but would often see the father outside working on a car. He added that it was more of a hi and bye relationship, but that the father was nice.

What they're saying:

A former classmate who knew Flores when he attended Millennium High School said Flores was a genuinely kind and sweet guy. She said finding out he is a suspect in this investigation is mind-boggling.

Flores also has a sister and a brother.

What's next:

The Avondale Police Department says the bodies still need to be identified, and an autopsy will be performed. At this point, investigators are not saying where they believe Flores has fled to.

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What you can do:

If you have any information about what might've happened, call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 623-333-7001.