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Litchfield Park murder suspect may have fled the country, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 7, 2026 9:12 PM MST
Published August 7, 2026 9:12 PM MST
Police: Murder suspect may have fled the country
Police: Murder suspect may have fled the country

Police: Murder suspect may have fled the country

Avondale Police are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores after human remains were found in a backyard. Authorities believe he fled the country. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has the details.

The Brief

    • Avondale Police are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores, who investigators believe fled the country following the disappearance of his parents in Litchfield Park.
    • Police announced that two sets of human remains were found buried in the family's backyard.
    • Neighbors and former classmates expressed shock at the investigation, while authorities work to identify the bodies and perform autopsies.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. -  Avondale Police say they are still searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores.

What we know:

Investigators believe he fled the country following the disappearances of his parents in Litchfield Park. Police announced that two sets of human remains were found buried in the family's backyard.

The home has been quiet all Friday, with the only police activity being a few police cars driving by.

Neighbors spoke about the family following the discovery. One neighbor said he did not know the family well but would often see the father outside working on a car. He added that it was more of a hi and bye relationship, but that the father was nice.

What they're saying:

A former classmate who knew Flores when he attended Millennium High School said Flores was a genuinely kind and sweet guy. She said finding out he is a suspect in this investigation is mind-boggling.

Flores also has a sister and a brother.

(Related video) Human remains found at Litchfield Park home
(Related video) Human remains found at Litchfield Park home

(Related video) Human remains found at Litchfield Park home

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Matthew Flores, who is considered a suspect in the disappearance of his parents. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the latest on the investigation after human remains were found at a Litchfield Park home.

What's next:

The Avondale Police Department says the bodies still need to be identified, and an autopsy will be performed. At this point, investigators are not saying where they believe Flores has fled to.

Related

Human remains found in backyard of Litchfield Park home: Avondale PD
article

Human remains found in backyard of Litchfield Park home: Avondale PD

Avondale Police say they have found human remains at a Litchfield Park home as part of what was initially described as a "missing persons investigation involving suspicious circumstances."

What you can do:

If you have any information about what might've happened, call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000 or 623-333-7001.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Avondale Police, an unnamed neighbor, an unnamed former classmate of Matthew Flores, and past FOX 10 reporting.

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