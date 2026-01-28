Zipps Sports Grill: Couple among 35+ arrested in ICE raids

article

The Brief Homeland Security Investigations served search warrants at 14 Zipps Sports Grill locations and Goldie’s Sports Cafe on Jan. 26, arresting more than 35 people on suspicion of identity theft, document fraud, and unlawful employment. Federal officials stated the investigation remains ongoing, while a company spokesperson confirmed Zipps is cooperating with authorities. Among those detained were 18-year employees Jose Barrera and Monica Jimenez, whose daughter is now caring for three younger siblings, including a 4-year-old with autism. An attorney for the family suggested the business was targeted for accepting Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) in lieu of Social Security numbers, a practice she claims flagged the IRS and ICE.



Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed that the Jan. 26 raids at several Zipps Sports Grill locations in the Valley were related to immigration violations.

Search warrants were served at 14 Zipps locations throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Gilbert and Glendale, and at Goldie's Sports Cafe in Scottsdale, which is owned by the same people who own Zipps.

What they're saying:

During the raids, HSI said more than 35 people were arrested on suspicion of various immigration-related violations. HSI is the investigative branch of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

"ICE HSI Arizona led the execution of over a dozen criminal federal search warrants at multiple Zipps Grille restaurants, resulting in the arrest of more than 35 illegal aliens.This ongoing investigation is focused on several federal law violations including unlawful employment of aliens, identity theft, and document fraud.HSI Arizona conducted the operation with several law enforcement partners to include the IRS-CI, ERO, US Marshals and Border Patrol," the agency said in a Jan. 28 statement.

Zipps said it's cooperating with the investigation, but that it couldn't say much more due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation.

"Zipps Sports Grill is aware that federal authorities executed court-authorized search warrants at a number of our locations on January 26, as part of an ongoing investigation. Federal officials have not shared details regarding the nature of the investigation, and no charges or allegations have been announced. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and working closely with our attorneys to understand the scope of the inquiry. Because this is an active matter, we are unable to comment further at this time. Zipps Sports Grill locations are currently closed, but we are working to reopen by the end of the week. We will notify our customers as soon as we resume normal operations. Over the past 24 hours, some individuals have gathered near our locations to demonstrate. We respect the right to peaceful expression and ask that everyone exercise caution and remain respectful of neighboring businesses, employees, and the surrounding community."

Long-time couple arrested, leaving their family of four

Local perspective:

The Zipps Sports Grill at Warner Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe was packed with patrons immediately after reopening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Among the employees detained are Jose Barrera, 44, and Monica Jimenez, 38, who have worked in the Zipps kitchen for 18 years.

Their daughter, Rosa Barrera, said her parents moved from Mexico more than 20 years ago to raise their four children. She is now caring for her three younger siblings, ages 15, 10, and 4. The youngest child has severe autism.

"We’re going to make food to sell, so we can get a little bit of money for the lawyer," Barrera said.

Defense attorney Sheree Wright said the couple has no criminal history and has not yet been charged. Wright believes Zipps was targeted because it allowed employees to use Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) instead of Social Security numbers.

"They’re still paying taxes, but the IRS is communicating with ICE," Wright said, noting that ITIN use for employment can act as a "red flag" for federal agencies.

Zipps Marketing Director Tiffany Doby said the company is cooperating to "figure out the full scope of what’s going on." While the company plans to reopen more locations later this week, dozens of legally employed staff remain out of work as the investigation continues.

If you'd like to help the family, click here for their GoFundMe.

Big picture view:

The Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration has sparked outrage across the country, and tensions intensified after a Minnesota woman, Renee Good, was killed by an ICE agent during a confrontation on Jan. 7.

The report shows Good's cause of death was "multiple gunshot wounds" after she was "shot by a law enforcement officer." A homicide is defined as a person causing the death of another person. It does not inherently mean a crime was committed. ICE said the agent, Jonathan Ross, was defending himself.

Following the shooting, Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said ICE is and has been in the Valley. He also remarked on the shooting in Minnesota.

"I would say that the thing that disturbs me the most is what’s going on in Minneapolis is the motion, the violence against our federal law enforcement partners. My job as your sheriff is to keep everyone in this county safe, all 4.6 million people, and they should be enforcing the law and keeping the peace, and that’s what we will do here," Sheridan said on Jan. 15.

Sheridan said he would not hesitate to arrest any ICE agent who violates the law in Maricopa County. He added that while protesters have a constitutional right to assemble, those who become violent or interfere with law enforcement operations will also be arrested.